Now Union Housing Ministry plans two set of indices to measure ease of living index

CHENNAI: The second round of Ease of Living Index on which 115 cities will be measured will have two set of indices. Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has sought tenders to appoint consultants for establishing the Project Management Unit (PMU) for undertaking the Ease of Living, Municipal Performance Index preparation exercise.

It is also learnt that the consultant will help Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to set up Mission Data Hub which will help the cities build capacity to create a culture of evidence-based planning, reliable data generation and use.

After the first ever ‘Ease of Living Index-2018’ covering 111 Indian cities on August 13, 2018, the Ministry is now coming out with two sets of indices which will serve to be a guiding framework for Indian cities to chart their pathway towards ease of living and enhancing municipal performance.

The Ease of Living Index is a transformative initiative of the Ministry to help the cities assess their livability vis-àvis national and global benchmarks and encourage all cities to move towards an ‘outcome-based’ approach to urban planning and management, through the promotion of healthy competition among cities.

The new indicators will be based on the analytical framework that will capture the efficiency using the input and outcome frameworks of two indices – ease of living (outcomes) and service performance (performance). This is envisaged to be an annual index of the livability standards in Indian cities that would gradually migrate to real-time data analysis based on an integrated data ecosystem. This is an ambitious national project requiring alignment of data collection and compilation of a large number of datasets across the various Livability Standards maintained across different ULB, parastatals as well as other line departments.

The project, carried out under Smart cities Mission, would also result in creating a Mission Data Hub (MDH) which is envisaged to be the project management unit for the assignment. The MDH is designed to operate as a central strategy, technical and implementation hub that will formulate a central strategy (encompassing these various strands) and provide the required technical assistance and work with cities, build capacity to create a culture of evidence-based planning, reliable data generation and use.

The MDH would comprise relevant experts in urban governance and data management, legal frameworks, data science, data analytics, communications and other relevant fields. The MDH will work with a network of designated smart cities plus million plus cities to begin with and present a roadmap for other cities to plug-in.

Sources said that the consultants will Compute Ease of Living Index and Municipal Performance Index based on city data on a set of indicators that measure outcomes and inputs and operationalise and evolve the Missions Data Strategy and strengthening capacities of city governments.

The consultant will also develop and evolve a bouquet of indicators to be monitored over a period of time to measure governance of cities and assessing outcomes for citizens besides design and implement first round of City Data Challenge built around the Mission Data Strategy.

