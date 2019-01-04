Baby falls from fourth floor of Mumbai residence, survives miraculously thanks to tree

By Online Desk

Like the scary scene from the film 'Pihu' where a two-year-old tried to jump from the balcony, a 14-month-old kid fell from his fourth-floor residence in Mumbai's Govandi on Thursday. The boy miraculously survived thanks to a tree which cushioned his fall.

Atharva Barkade lives in an apartment complex in Mumbai's Govandi (East). When little Atharva, the son of a businessman, was playing at home, he accidentally fell from a window and was caught in the branches of a tree.

Luckily, Atharva's grandmother spotted the fall and alerted his parents who later rushed the crying child to a hospital.

According to a Fortis Hospital statement reported by NDTV, the child is in the ICU and his condition is improving. He's suffered injuries to the liver and the hospital said that he will need intensive treatment, including blood transfusions.

The incident could have been avoided if the family had installed a safety grill in the windows of their apartment.