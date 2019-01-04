Home Nation

Baby falls from fourth floor of Mumbai residence, survives miraculously thanks to tree

When little Atharva, the son of a businessman, was playing at home, he accidentally fell from a window.  

Published: 04th January 2019 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Atharva-Barkade

The baby with his parents. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Online Desk

Like the scary scene from the film 'Pihu' where a two-year-old tried to jump from the balcony, a 14-month-old kid fell from his fourth-floor residence in Mumbai's Govandi on Thursday. The boy miraculously survived thanks to a tree which cushioned his fall. 

Atharva Barkade lives in an apartment complex in Mumbai's Govandi (East). When little Atharva, the son of a businessman, was playing at home, he accidentally fell from a window and was caught in the branches of a tree.  

Luckily, Atharva's grandmother spotted the fall and alerted his parents who later rushed the crying child to a hospital. 

According to a Fortis Hospital statement reported by NDTV, the child is in the ICU and his condition is improving. He's suffered injuries to the liver and the hospital said that he will need intensive treatment, including blood transfusions. 

The incident could have been avoided if the family had installed a safety grill in the windows of their apartment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baby falls from fourth floor Mumbai one-year-old falls from fourth floor Pihu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp