Home Nation

Opposition slams Kamal Nath regime for suspending 'Emergency' pension

The pension scheme, called Loknayak Jayprakash Samman Nidhi, was started by the BJP government

Published: 04th January 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader and MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Friday slammed Kamal Nath-headed Madhya Pradesh government for suspending 'pension' for about 2500 people who were imprisoned during Emergency under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).

"No pension, only tension! Backdoor defence of Emergency," Mr Sahasrabuddhe tweeted.

The pension scheme, called Loknayak Jayprakash Samman Nidhi, was started by the BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state in 2008. It was later enshrined into law.

A state government order on December 29 (under Kamal Nath regime) had said the officials have been directed to carry out physical verification of former MISA detainees, and until this exercise is over, the monthly pension of Rs 25,000 should not be paid.

"Indira Gandhi's 'third son' stops pension to those who fought for democratic values during India's darkest days in the Emergency," he had tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Emergency pension Kamal Nath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp