Opposition slams Kamal Nath regime for suspending 'Emergency' pension

By UNI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader and MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Friday slammed Kamal Nath-headed Madhya Pradesh government for suspending 'pension' for about 2500 people who were imprisoned during Emergency under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).

"No pension, only tension! Backdoor defence of Emergency," Mr Sahasrabuddhe tweeted.

The pension scheme, called Loknayak Jayprakash Samman Nidhi, was started by the BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state in 2008. It was later enshrined into law.

A state government order on December 29 (under Kamal Nath regime) had said the officials have been directed to carry out physical verification of former MISA detainees, and until this exercise is over, the monthly pension of Rs 25,000 should not be paid.

"Indira Gandhi's 'third son' stops pension to those who fought for democratic values during India's darkest days in the Emergency," he had tweeted.