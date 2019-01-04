Home Nation

Over 25 people killed in tiger attacks in 2018, Lok Sabha was told

Fifteen people were killed in Maharashtra alone, while four people were killed in Uttar Pradesh.

NEW DELHI: More than 25 people were killed in tiger attacks across the country last year, with the highest number of casualties in Maharashtra, the Lok Sabha was told Friday.

Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma said as per the guidelines under the ongoing centrally-sponsored scheme of the Project Tiger, an amount of Rs 2 lakh per person is provided to the victim of tiger attack on request from the states.

According to details provided by Sharma, a total of 27 people were killed last year - till December 31 - in various states.

In 2017, 24 people were killed in Maharashtra by the big cats.

He said the government has initiated an android-based application M-STrIPES (Monitoring System for Tigers' Intensive Protection and Ecological Status) which is a data collection tool for patrolling and ecological purposes, which when analysed helps assess status of welfare factors which foster tiger survival.

The minister was asked whether the government has any proposal to ascertain the status of tigers through electronic monitoring.

