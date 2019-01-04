Home Nation

PM Modi and I come from humble backgrounds, Congress can't insult us: Nirmala Sitharaman

The minister said she regretted that when the prime minister spoke, the Congress called him a liar.

Published: 04th January 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There were heated scenes in the Lok Sabha as Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi of insulting her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Nobody has a right to call me or the prime minister a thief and a liar," said a visibly angry Sitharaman, whom speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to calm down.

The defence minister was responding to Gandhi who said that he wanted to speak as his name was taken by Sitharaman during her reply to a debate on Rafale deal.

Referring to Gandhi's conversation with former French president Francois Hollande, she said the Congress chief had quoted him without any proof.

While clarifying his conversation with Hollande, Gandhi said the former French president had said that the price was not part of the contract and he could say that publicly.

READ | Congress didn't close Rafale deal because they didn't get money, Nirmala Sitharaman tells Lok Sabha

He further claimed Hollande himself had stated that the name of businessman Anil Ambani was given to him by Modi and Government of India.

Gandhi wanted to know why Sitharaman did not take the name of Ambani who was chosen as the major offset beneficiary and why the price of aircraft went up to Rs 1,600 crore.

He questioned why the number of aircraft to be purchased were reduced to 36 and why Prime Minister Narendra Modi bypassed the defence establishment to change the deal.

Sitharaman said that the NDA got a better deal then what was being negotiated by the UPA government.

On the offset partners, she said it was not a part of negotiations and the government was not involved in their selection.

The minister said she regretted that when the prime minister spoke, the Congress called him a liar.

"We all come from normal background. I come from a middle class. The prime minister comes from a humble background. The prime minister's name is untarnished, he is not corrupt. I have my honour intact," she said, adding "you can not insult us the way you want".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Lok Sabha congress Rafale PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp