Home Nation

Proposed 'Bhim Mahasangam' has rattled AAP, Congress: Manoj Tiwari

At the event 5,000 kg of 'samrasta khichdi' will be cooked in one utensil using rice and lentils collected from around three lakh Dalit households in the national capital with an aim to create a world

Published: 04th January 2019 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Tiwari has been at the receiving end of people's anger on social media and other fora and been severely castigated for his public behaviour in the March and August incidents.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP's proposed assembly of people from backward classes, 'Bhim Mahasangam', at Ramleela Ground on January 6 has rattled the AAP and the Congress, the party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari said Friday.

At the event 5,000 kg of 'samrasta khichdi' will be cooked in one utensil using rice and lentils collected from around three lakh Dalit households in the national capital with an aim to create a world record.

The programme is meant for spreading positive energy, Tiwari said.

"The 'samrasta khichdi' is meant for creating positive energy and wellbeing of people, but it has rattled AAP and Congress," Tiwari said in a press conference.

"A world record of cooking 3,000 kg khichdi in one utensil is in the name of Nagpur chef Vishnu Manohar.

The same person will create a new record by cooking 5,000 kg of samrasta khichdi in one utensil at the event," Tiwari said.

The event is being organised by the BJP's SC Morcha.

SC Morcha activists distributed 14 lakh pamphlets during the collection of rice and lentil and apprised people about the public welfare schemes of the Modi government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
samrasta khichdi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp