Home Nation

Rahul delays Amethi visit to attend Rafale debate in Parliament

He will leave for Amethi after the Parliament session and reach Fursatganj in the evening, as opposed to the earlier schedule.

Published: 04th January 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi, Rafale deal press conference

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi deferred his tour timings for Amethi on Friday due to the ongoing Rafale discussion in the Parliament.

Gandhi will leave for Amethi after the Parliament session and reach Fursatganj in the evening, as opposed to the earlier schedule.

The political atmosphere in Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi, is expected to be surcharged today as the Congress president and Union Minister Smriti Irani are scheduled to visit the town at the same time.

During his visit, Rahul will meet the people of his constituency, attend public and party reception events, hold 'corner meetings' and attend a function of newly appointed party spokespersons. He will be travelling to Salon Nagar, Pardeshpur, Naseerabad, Paraiya Namaskar, and Gauriganj on January 4 before reaching Amethi in the night.

On January 5, after spending some time in Amethi, Rahul will travel to Musafirkhana tehsil, Jagdishpur and Tiloyi, where he will meet the family members of veteran Congress leader Shiv Pratap Singh, who died last week after a prolonged illness, before reaching Lucknow to catch a flight back to Delhi.

Irani, on the other hand, will be attending a programme organised by Raghav Sewa Sansthan, during which blankets and financial assistance will be distributed to poor persons and a foundation stone for a school will be laid.

The two leaders have been at loggerheads over the development of Amethi, with Irani maintaining that the constituency had suffered despite the Gandhi family representing it in the Lok Sabha for decades.

Rahul, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Smriti Irani from this Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 elections. Irani is expected to contest from the Amethi seat once again in the 2019 polls for which she has been making frequent trips to muster support.

Though the two leaders have visited the area several times in the last five years, this is the first time they will be in Amethi together at the same time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Parliament Winter session Lok Sabha Rafale debate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp