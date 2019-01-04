Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi's Amethi visit postponed to January 22-23

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi beginning Friday has been postponed to a later date this month.

"My two-day trip to Amethi that had to begin from today has been postponed for January 22-23. I am sorry for the inconvenience caused by this delay," he said in a Facebook post.

The Congress chief did not state any reason for the postponement of his visit to Amethi.

However, he was in the Lok Sabha till evening as Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to the debate on the Rafale deal.

ALSO READ | Rafale row: Nirmala Sitharaman doing drama instead of answering questions, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani were set to cross paths in Amethi on Friday.

While Rahul was to be in Amethi on January 4 and 5, Irani, a vocal critic of the Gandhi scion, was on a day-long visit to the Gandhi bastion on Friday.

Irani blamed the Congress for "creating hurdles" in the judicial process in the Ram temple case through its lawyers and said 'Ram bhakts' should ask the party about it.

