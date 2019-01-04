Supreme Court to hear Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case on Friday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up on Friday a batch of petitions on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

The hearing comes days after a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that any decision on an ordinance for the Ram temple would be considered only after the judicial process related to the case had run its course.

Various Hindutva organisations have been demanding an ordinance for the speedy construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site. The matter is listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul.

The top court is likely to constitute a three-judge bench for hearing as many as 14 appeals filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

In October last year, the bench had fixed the matter in the first week of January before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing.

A three-judge bench of the top court had on September 27, by 2:1 majority, refused to refer to a five-judge constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement that a mosque was not integral to Islam. The matter had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.