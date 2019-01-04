'Remunerative prices, loan waiver can mitigate farmers' woes'

By PTI

KOLKATA:All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) Thursday said farm Loan waiver alone will not be enough to mitigate farmers woes and steps should be taken to ensure that they get remunerative prices for their produce.

"Neither the Naredra Modi government at the Centre nor the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is addressing the issue of farmers indebtedness and non-remunerative prices that they have been facing," AIKS president Ashok Dhawale said while addressing a seminar here.

AIKS is the farmers' wing of the CPI(M).

Farmers have two fundamental demands -- complete loan waiver and remunerative prices -- so that they do not fall into debt again, he said.

Loan waiver must be the first step but it cannot be the final step.

The implementation of Swaminathan Commission must be done so that they do not get into debt once again.

Both these things should be done together, he said.

The West Bengal government, with an eye on Lok Sabha elections, have announced few schemes for the farmers, he said.