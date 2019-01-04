Home Nation

Story of unfettered determination: India's Arunima Sinha charts history, becomes first woman amputee to scale Mount Vinson

The mountaineer who earlier climbed Mount Everest in 2013, has also been awarded Padma Shri and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in 2015.

Indian mountaineer Arunima Sinha prepares her equipment at her residence in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

Arunima Sinha set a global record by scaling Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica and thereby becoming the first woman amputee to achieve the feat.

The mountaineer who earlier climbed Mount Everest in 2013, has also been awarded Padma Shri and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in 2015. A national level volleyball player, Sinha had a goal of scaling all the highest peaks in the seven continents, a dream fulfilled today.

This UP braveheart lost her leg in an unfortunate train accident where she was pushed out of moving train in 2011 by looters while fighting them off. The Padma Shri awardee in a tweet today made the announcement of the achievement and wrote, " The World record World's 1st woman amputee who climbed Mount Vinson (highest peak of Antarctica) has become to the name of our country India" 

Her achievement has earned her praises from all corners of the country with scores of people appreciating her hard work and willpower. PM Narendra Modi while congratulating Arunima praised her hard work and perseverance.

Amit Shah too tweeted "Kudos to Arunima Sinha for keeping the Indian flag flying high and becoming world’s first woman amputee to scale Mount Vinson, Antarctica. We salute your dedication and commitment. The entire nation is proud of your accomplishment.

Dr. Arunima Sinha has emerged as an inspiration to the nation and made the country proud by achieving this difficult task by her determination and willpower.

