Home Nation

Supreme Court annoyed over lawyers seeking 'urgent' listing of ordinary cases

Justice Gogoi said lawyers make submissions that the matter in hand is serious and requires urgent listing, but "when we go through the files we find there is no urgency".

Published: 04th January 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday expressed displeasure over lawyers not following proper procedure for mentioning the matters and often dubbing ordinary cases as urgent requiring early listing leading to the wastage of time.

The apex court said it was the need of the hour to tell the Bar that system of mentioning the matter was not working well as requests were being made for urgent listing of every sort of matter.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said that when files are perused what is sought during mentioning is different from the prayers made in the written records.

Justice Gogoi said lawyers make submissions that the matter in hand is serious and requires urgent listing, but "when we go through the files we find there is no urgency".

The bench said: "We must tell the Bar that we go through the memo and files and after reading it for 15-30 minutes we find that nothing is there. The Chief Justice of India has to spend time to see all these memos to find what needs to be listed urgently and what not to. Your case has to be listed ahead at the cost of others. But there is no information why it has to be listed urgently." It gave an example of the matter in which a mention was made for urgent hearing and after listing it for today "we do not find anything urgent".

The CJI said: "How the system will survive. We are requesting the Bar to give some very serious thought to this problem "I had made it clear on day one (when Gogoi took over as the CJI) that mentioning for urgent listing could be done in matters in which personal liberty and life is at stake, some demolition is likely to take place or something on which we cannot wait."

The bench expressed its anguish when a lawyer mentioned the matter relating to Kerala judicial service for urgent listing.

"We are not inclined to grant you urgent listing. You can go and mention before the Registrar," the bench said.

Later, during the regular hearing, the bench took umbrage at a lawyer seeking passover of his matter which he had mentioned Thursday for urgent listing.

"You made yesterday a mentioning for urgent hearing and when the matter is called up you are seeking passover," the bench said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp