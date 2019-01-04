Three militants killed in shootout at tral in Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

In the first encounter of 2019, three militants of Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed and three army men were injured in a gunfight in the upper reaches of Tral in volatile south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

A police officer said the encounter started when a team of the police, CRPF and Army men started searches in the area after receiving a tip-off about the presence of militants. He said while the team was conducting its search, it came under fire from militants hiding in the area. “The fire was returned by the troops, triggering a gunfight.

In the ensuing encounter, three militants were killed,” the officer said. Three army men also sustained injuries and were evacuated to the Army hospital in Srinagar.