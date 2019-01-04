Home Nation

 US President Donald Trump got his facts wrong in PM Modi jibe?

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday sneered at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for funding a library in Afghanistan, even as he sought more Indian involvement in the strife-torn country.

Published: 04th January 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday sneered at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for funding a library in Afghanistan, even as he sought more Indian involvement in the strife-torn country.
He cited the example of Modi constantly telling him about a  library India built in Afghanistan, adding “It’s like five hours of what we spend” and “I don’t know who is using it in Afghanistan.” 

ALSO READ: Trump's remarks signals departure from his stance taken at the beginning of 2018: Pakistan

But sources in India expressed ignorance about any major library built by India in Afghanistan. “Some small library could have been built under some development partnership, but it’s unlikely the PM mentioned that to him,” said one source. 

This appeared to be corroborated by Parwiz Kawa, an Afghan poet, journalist and winner of the East-West Center’s “Journalist of Courage & Impact” Award.  Kawa tweeted a picture of the new Afghan parliament built with Indian help and said: “This is the “library” that president @realDonaldTrump is talking about.

He has mixed the parliament building with a library in a conversation with @narendramodi. I am not sure if the right people get into this building, but I know that this building is already in use.” The building was inaugurated by Modi on December 25, 2015.

In his rambling interview, Trump noted that “Russia used to be the Soviet Union. Afghanistan made it Russia because they went bankrupt fighting in Afghanistan,” and asked India, Russia, Pakistan and other neighbouring countries to take responsibility for Afghanistan’s security.

While the MEA remained officially tightlipped, senior sources pointed out that India firmly believes in the critical role that developmental assistance can play in transforming human lives, and that it does not send its armed forces abroad except under the specific mandate of UN Peacekeeping Operations.

“India plays a significant role as a development partner in Afghanistan,” said one source. 
“This partnership is built on the specific needs and requirements worked out jointly with the Government of Afghanistan, and is aimed at the welfare of the people of Afghanistan and for a tangible improvement in the lives of its people.”

Another source was far less charitable. “I would be surprised if the US president can actually spell library, leave alone ever having been in one. Comparing a library with five hours of US efforts there is a clear sign of his own limited intellectual capacity.” he said. 

“Besides, did we ask the US to go and invade Afghanistan? But now, after spending billions and billions of dollars, he wants to hand it back to the Taliban and Pakistan on a plate, so that they can plot another 9/11 there and Islamabad can claim plausible deniability. We are doing what we can to help our Afghan friends rebuild their country, and will continue to do so. We don’t need or seek Mr Donald Trump’s approval for it.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trump Donald Trump Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp