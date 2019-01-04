Two arrested in UP on charges of cow slaughter

By UNI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two people, allegedly engaging in cow slaughter were arrested in an encounter while one of their accomplices managed to escape in the Bhaurakala area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Friday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar, police intercepted three motorcycle-borne people allegedly engaged in cow slaughter in the Shikarpur jungle, lying in the Bhaurakala area after receiving information at around 2330 hrs on Thursday.

In an attempt to escape, the three individuals fired at the police. In the retaliatory fire opened by the police, Salim and Gulfam were injured while their aide Raja managed to flee.

The SSP said that a pistol (tamancha), several cartridges, 100 kg cow meat and a motorcycle was recovered from the possession of the accused. The injured duo have been sent to a hospital. Police are currently searching for the absconding accomplice Raja.

Several cases related to cow slaughtering exist against those arrested. The police was in search of the accused since a long time.