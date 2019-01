By ANI

DEHRADUN: Two Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in Dehradun for the past 20 years were arrested by police on Thursday.

A fake passport, a voter ID and a ration card were seized from their possession. According to the police, the two Bangladeshi nationals did not have a visa for India and were residing illegally here.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered. Further investigation in the matter is underway.