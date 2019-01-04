Home Nation

Just give us PM Modi all over again: Wedding gift request goes viral

The family took the opportunity to canvass for PM Narendra Modi. “Our gift is your vote for Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” the wedding invitation read.

Published: 04th January 2019 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

Specific wedding gift requests are not unusual anymore, but this Surat couple's wedding invitation went viral on social media for the peculiar appeal printed at the bottom of the card.

You must have come across wedding cards asking you to donate for charity or saying 'no gifts please' but have you ever been asked for your vote as a gift?

The family took the opportunity to canvass for PM Narendra Modi. “Our gift is your vote for Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” the card read.

However, the Surat couple were not the only one to have asked for guests' votes as gifts. Another Modi supporter from Mangalore has shared a picture of a wedding card with a similar appeal on it. 

Yet another Twitter user posted an image of a wedding invite which had a long list of all the achievements and schemes introduced by the Modi government in the last five years.

TAGS
Narendra Modi 2019 Lok Sabha election Surat Wedding gift Wedding invitation

