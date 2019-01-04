Those feeling unsafe in country should be bombed: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

BJP MLA Vikram Saini from Khatauli assembly segment in Muzaffarnagar district kicked up a row on Friday by threatening to bomb those who were allegedly feeling insecure in the country. “In my personal opinion, those who say they feel unsafe and threatened in India are anti-nationals and they don’t deserve to be here anymore. They should be bombed,” asserted Saini.

He went on to say: “Give me the ministry and I will bomb all such people and not even a single will be spared.” Saini, with no control over his thoughts and tongue, was expressing his opinion while laying foundation stone of a flag post which would have 151-feet high tricolour fluttering on it in Muzaffarnagar.

After drawing widespread condemnation for his statement, Saini went into a defensive mode saying that he was expressing himself in rural language which was quintessential of that region and was quite prevalent. “I don’t think I have said anything wrong,” he added.

Reacting to Saini’s statement, UP Congress chief Raj Babbar paralleled him to a terrorist. “The BJP MLA has spoken like a terrorist. His links with terror organisations should be probed,” Babbar maintained. The UPCC chief trained his guns at CM Yogi Aydityanath as well saying: “CM says thhok do (kill the criminals) and the MLA who aspires to be a minister says he will bomb people,” said Babbar demanding the authorities to arrest him and punish him for his blabbering.