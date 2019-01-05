Home Nation

Three-day maha Sangha parivar meet near Chennai from Sunday

The meeting also assumes significance in view of the Lok Sabha elections, the schedule for which is expected to be announced next month.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Close on the heels of the BJP’s electoral reversals in three major states, the creme de la creme of the Sangh Parivar will go into a huddle for three days at Uthandi, about 27 km off Chennai, from Sunday. 

While RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is already in Chennai, the BJP will be represented by general secretaries Ram Lal and Ram Madhav. At the time of going to Press, there was no clarity on BJP chief Amit Shah’s participation.

With the Ayodhya issue on top of the parivar’s mind, the meeting is expected to strategise on the way forward, given the Sangh position that the construction should begin before the end of the current NDA government’s term in office, though Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a few days ago that he would wait for the judicial process to be over.

In all, about 50 top leaders of the Sangh Parivar will participate in the meeting. A senior RSS functionary here described it as a routine, annual meeting for collating inputs and exchanging ideas from the delegates. 

“The BJP is already taking stock of the poll outcome. The RSS too has its own assessment. At certain levels, there have been exchanges between the RSS and the BJP. It could feature during the Chennai meeting,” added the functionary. 

