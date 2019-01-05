Fourth edition of Swachh Survekshan launched; to be bigger, digital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fourth edition of the annual cleanliness survey was launched in New Delhi on Friday. The Swachh Survekshan 2019 will be conducted across 4,237 towns and cities between January 4 and 28.

According to Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the completely digital and paperless survey will be completed in a record time of 24 days.

Launching the survey, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri elaborated that the objective of the Swachh Survekshan, which is being conducted by an independent third party, is to encourage largescale participation of citizens and to ensure sustainability of the initiatives taken towards garbage-free and open defecation-free cities.

The survey also intends to foster a spirit of healthy competition among towns and cities to improve their service delivery to citizens and towards creating cleaner cities, the minister added.

As a prelude to encouraging cities to improve urban sanitation, MoHUA had conducted Swachh Survekshan-2016 for ranking 73 cities in January 2016. This was followed by Swachh Survekshan-2017 when 434 cities were ranked. The Swachh Survekshan-2018 saw a quantum leap of scale — it was conducted across 4,203 cities in a record time of 66 days, and became the largest ever sanitation survey in the world, impacting around 40 crore people.