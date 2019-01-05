Home Nation

Fourth edition of Swachh Survekshan launched; to be bigger, digital

The fourth edition of the annual cleanliness survey was launched in New Delhi on Friday.

Published: 05th January 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Logo of Swachh Bharat Mission (Screengrab from website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fourth edition of the annual cleanliness survey was launched in New Delhi on Friday. The Swachh Survekshan 2019 will be conducted across 4,237 towns and cities between January 4 and 28. 
According to Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the completely digital and paperless survey will be completed in a record time of 24 days.

Launching the survey, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri elaborated that the objective of the Swachh Survekshan, which is being conducted by an independent third party, is to encourage largescale participation of citizens and to ensure sustainability of the initiatives taken towards garbage-free and open defecation-free cities.

The survey also intends to foster a spirit of healthy competition among towns and cities to improve their service delivery to citizens and towards creating cleaner cities, the minister added.

As a prelude to encouraging cities to improve urban sanitation, MoHUA had conducted Swachh Survekshan-2016 for ranking 73 cities in January 2016. This was followed by Swachh Survekshan-2017 when 434 cities were ranked. The Swachh Survekshan-2018 saw a quantum leap of scale — it was conducted across 4,203 cities in a record time of 66 days, and became the largest ever sanitation survey in the world, impacting around 40 crore people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swachh Survekshan MoHUA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp