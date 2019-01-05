Home Nation

Aam Aadmi Party offers support to actor Prakash Raj for elections

Published: 05th January 2019 02:46 PM

Prakash Raj

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday extended support to actor Prakash Raj, who will contest the Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate.

"I welcome the decision of Prakash Raj and all good people are welcome in politics," AAP leader Manish Sisodia said in a meeting in Bangalore with the actor and the party's volunteers.

"I welcome the decision of Prakash Raj and all good people are welcome in politics," AAP leader Manish Sisodia said in a meeting in Bangalore with the actor and the party's volunteers.

The party, in a tweet said it "offered open support to him".

The actor, in response, thanked the AAP and Sisodia "for the assuring support to my political journey".

The meeting was organised by the Bangalore unit of the party in presence Karnataka Convenor Prithvi Reddy.

Earlier, the actor had tweeted saying: "I will be contesting in the coming parliamentary elections as an independent candidate. Details of the constituency soon".

After his announcement, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi had also offered him support.

Aam Aadmi Party Prakash Raj Lok Sabha election

