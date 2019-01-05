Home Nation

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi visit, poster war erupts in Amethi over MP CM Kamalnath’s UP youth comment

Smriti Irani’s attack on Rahul came amid posters of MP CM Kamalnath questioning him for his statement cropped up in various parts of the parliamentary constituency.

Published: 05th January 2019 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Days after MP CM Kamalnath stirred a row by saying that people from UP and Bihar were eating into the jobs in Madhya Pradesh evoking sharp reactions from the UP and Bihar regional leaders, Union Minister for Textiles, Smriti Irani on Friday took on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for maintaining a silence over the issue while challenging him to show his face to people of Amethi following the controversy.

Irani’s attack on Rahul came amid posters of MP CM Kamalnath questioning him for his statement cropped up in various parts of the parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, a poster war of sorts erupted in Amethi on Friday in the wake of visits of both Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani. Pasted over hoardings put up by Congress workers to welcome Rahul Gandhi, the posters read: "Sapa ke ashirwad se Congress party ke Madhya Pradesh ke Mukhya Mantri Kamalnath dwara Uttar Pradesh ke logon ko rozgar se hatane par Rahul Gandhi Congress adhyaksha jawab dein (Rahul Gandhi must explain the statement given by MP CM Kamalnath who formed a government with the blessings of Samajwadi Party support on the issue of removing people from UP working in his state.)

The poster also contains a collage of several news reports that carried Kamalnath's statement.

On the contrary, there were posters welcoming the Congress chief in Amethi. However, the Congress workers had chosen space amid BJP buntings at a number of places welcoming Union minister Smriti Irani
who visited Congress stronghold raising the poll pitch for 2019.

Much anticipated visit of Congress President Rahul Gandhi to his parliamentary constituency Amethi, first after winning three states,  was cancelled at the last moment. As per  Congress MLC Deepak Singh, Rahul Gandhi's visit to Amethi was postponed for some days and a fresh programme would be chalked out soon. 

However, the Congress sources claimed that the leader rescheduled his programme thrice during the day owing to ongoing debate on crucial Rafale defence deal in Parliament. 

