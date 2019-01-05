All India Radio to shut down national channel 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Prasar Bharati has decided to close down the national channel of All India Radio and the Regional Academies of Broadcasting and Multimedia (RABMs) in five cities with immediate effect to cut costs.

While the order states that the decision was taken “in order to rationalise AIR services and keeping in view the cost cutting measures”, an official attributed the step to poor listenership of the channel.

The staff posted at national channel in Todapur and Nagpur etc. and at RABMs in Lucknow, Shillong, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram may be posted as per the requirement of the organisation, said the order.

The Programme Staff Association of AIR and Doordarshan has opposed the move saying it lacks transparency and will write to Prasar Bharati. “This comes at a time when skill development and training is required for the staff. The step was taken without consulting the stakeholders,” said R Srinivasan, general secretary, Programme Staff Association.

“Rationalisation of terrestrial broadcasting is a continuous process. We’ve been reviewing areas that haven’t been effective and where technology is getting obsolete and will invest in areas that we expect to be relevant,” said S S Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharati.