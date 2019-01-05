Home Nation

Akbar-Rana ghosts haunt Ashok Gehlot ministry

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A mini-Haldighati battle is brewing all over again, this time within the new Rajasthan Congress government over the issue of who among emperor Akbar or Rajput hero Maharana Pratap of Chittorgarh, was ‘greater’.It was Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara who inadvertently sparked off the controversy when he said he would not like to comment on who among them was greater, while fielding questions on school curriculum on Friday.

He said, however, he would review the content in school text books on the battle of Haldighati to examine the extent of saffronisation of syllabus during the BJP regime. That was enough to upset his ministerial colleague, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who protested immediately.  

“Of course the Maharana was greater,” quipped Khachariyawas, mentioning the battle between the armies of the Delhi emperor and Maharana at Haldighati, fought 442 years ago in 1576. He said a review was unnecessary. The exchange between the two Congress ministers soon went viral, much to the glee of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

Former Education Minister, Vasudev Devnani, had made changes to the syllabus during the BJP regime and had termed the Maharana greater than Akbar, which had led to a nationwide controversy.Now, with the new education Minister saying he would examine what he thought was saffronisation of education, the controversy has gone political again.

“We did not say that this or that person was great but only that we would review the reason for the change in curriculum on the event,”Dotasara said. Transport Minister Khachariayawas, who belongs to the Rajput community, took to social media to express his anguish. 

“He is the true hero of India who fought foreign invaders. His greatness does not require any proof. Such questions should not be raised,” he said in his posts.Devnani soon pitched in saying the “falling out” within the Congress and the state government is a pointer of things to come.

How it all started
Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara sparked off the controversy when he said he would not like to comment on who  (Akbar or Maharana Pratap) was greater, while fielding questions on school curriculum. He said, however, that he would review the content in books

