At Baripada, Narendra Modi launches into Congress on Rafale

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Buoyed by the effective counter of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to opposition charges on the Rafale deal, a fully charged up Prime Minister on Saturday trained his guns on Congress saying its attack on the 'chowkidar' is an attempt to remove the guard before loot.

Going full blaze on the Congress, which has been questioning his silence on the controversial defence deal, Modi praised on Sitharaman for exposing the opposition lies before the country with her point by point rebuttal to all charges in the Lok Sabha yesterday.

Even as people of Odisha expected another salvo from Modi on the BJD government, the Prime Minister dwelt most part of his speech on Congress calumny on Rafale and how the opposition party had been working to weaken the security of the country.

Asserting that no one will be spared in the Augusta Westland VVIP chopper scam, the Prime Minister said now details of the Congress first family's patronage to Christian Michel, the middleman and the prime accused in the chopper deal, is first emerging.

It has now been revealed that the middleman (Michel) has deep contact with top Congress leaders and had minute to minute information about the movement of files on the deal in the Prime Minister's office. Even the middlemen had more information about the development than the then Prime Minister, he said.

"I once again assure you that those who were trying to protect the middlemen will not be spared," he thundered.

Coming down heavily on the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh for stopping the recital of Vande Mataram in government offices, the Prime Minister said now the party is in a damage control mode to deal with the political fall out in that state.

"If that is not enough, now moves are on to suspend the pension provided to people who fought Emergency to save democracy. This has exposed the character of Congress and people will give an answer to this," he said.

While going soft on the ruling BJD, the Prime Minister, however, targeted the state government on on its tall claim of women safety and welfare. He shamed the government on its inept handling of the Pipli gangrape case in Puri district and expected the government to ensure justice to the victim's family.

The Prime Minister raising the women issue was well timed as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched several financial assistance measures for women self help groups including interest-free loan for them.