Home Nation

BJP may face heavy losses in Lok Sabha polls due to corruption by officials: Party MLA to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The BJP MLA told reporters that most of the officials in the district were corrupt. He also alleged that dustbins, which cost around Rs 200-300, were purchased at around Rs 12,000.

Published: 05th January 2019 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SAMBHAL: A Bharatiya Janata Party legislator has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, levelling allegations of corruption against officers of Sambhal district.

In a letter dated January 3, Gunnaur constituency MLA Ajeet Kumar Yadav said, "Owing to the corrupt practices of the officials in the district, the mood of the people have turned against the state government. If corruption is not controlled, then the BJP may have to face heavy losses in the Lok Sabha elections."

The BJP MLA told reporters that most of the officials in the district were corrupt. He also alleged that dustbins, which cost around Rs 200-300, were purchased at around Rs 12,000.

"Apart from this, in villages, despite no electricity connection, electricity bills is sent to the people," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP MLA Lok Sabha elections Yogi Adityanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp