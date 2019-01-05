Cable car, chopper service hit at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine after fresh snowfall

By UNI

JAMMU: Cable car service from Bhawan to Bhairon Ghati and Katra-Sanjhi Chat chopper service was suspended on Saturday in view of fresh snowfall at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine, situated in the Trikuta Hills of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Fresh snowfall was recorded at the cave shrine in the morning from Adh Kuwari to Bhawan," official sources here said.

"Pilgrims are smoothly performing the yatra amid snow while they have been advised to be careful on the track due to slippery conditions," they added.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra in 2018 broke all five-year record as 86 lakh pilgrims visited to the cave shrine and paid obeisance.

Temperature also dipped in the plains of Jammu due to snow on the upper reaches and fresh rainfall that has ended the dry spell.