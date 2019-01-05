Home Nation

Cable car, chopper service hit at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine after fresh snowfall

The Vaishno Devi Yatra in 2018 broke all five-year record as 86 lakh pilgrims visited to the cave shrine and paid obeisance.

Published: 05th January 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Snowfall in Vaishno Devi. (Photo: YouTube)

By UNI

JAMMU: Cable car service from Bhawan to Bhairon Ghati and Katra-Sanjhi Chat chopper service was suspended on Saturday in view of fresh snowfall at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine, situated in the Trikuta Hills of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Fresh snowfall was recorded at the cave shrine in the morning from Adh Kuwari to Bhawan," official sources here said.

"Pilgrims are smoothly performing the yatra amid snow while they have been advised to be careful on the track due to slippery conditions," they added.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra in 2018 broke all five-year record as 86 lakh pilgrims visited to the cave shrine and paid obeisance.

Temperature also dipped in the plains of Jammu due to snow on the upper reaches and fresh rainfall that has ended the dry spell.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cable car service Vaishno Devi Cave chopper service Vaishno Devi shrine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp