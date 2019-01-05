Congress government in Punjab not likely to ban 'The Accidental Prime Minister’

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The trailers of the controversial movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister' based on the political career of former PM Manmohan Singh in which Anupam Kher will be seen in the role of Singh in the film and will be its released on January 11 are being shown in cinema houses and multiplexes across Punjab where Congress Government in power.

The party is accusing ruling BJP for using the movie for political gains. Sources said that every second hour the trailer of this movie is been shown at the silver screen of the multiplexes and cinemas hall and is being promoted openly.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh who termed this movie as a mere political stunt by BJP and a “desperate” effort to undermine the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His government has till date taken no decision whether this biopic will be banned in the state or not.

A manager of multiplex said, "the trailer of the movie is shown on the big screen before the start of any of the present films which are showing at present and then in the interval of the movie, it is like the promos of other upcoming movies which we show.’’

Sources in the congress party claimed the in-charge of the Punjab Congress Asha Kumari is likely to ask the state government and state unit of the party that why till date it has not taken any action on the promos of this movie which are being shown across the state and why the government has taken no decision to ban this movie.

Talking with this correspondent, Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar said, "We are not demanding for a ban on the movie but we appealing to the people of the state where ever we are interacting with the public that this movie is a slur on incredible Prime Minister who should be applauded by all for his work and decisions he took for the country during his tenure as PM as his political acumen is undisputed and they should rebuff such a propaganda which is unleashed by the RSS and BJP.

Not only that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which has been going to him every second day when Manmohan Singh was PM with bouquets with one demand or the other and he always entertained them and accepted their demands, now former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal should come out in the open and should oppose this movie.’’

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amasrinder asked BJP to accept the harsh reality that they had lost the support of the people, which they could not earn back by indulging in such petty political tactics. Even the worst critics of Singh could not find fault with him and the BJP was merely using the movie, as a pawn in a futile attempt to undermine the Congress in view of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Manmohan Singh’s brother Surjit Singh Kohli who lives in Amritsar said,"The world knows Singh’s acumen and his ability as he served the country for ten years during UPA’s rule. How could anyone maligning his image this unacceptable. The timing of the release of this movie is an idea to show Singh in bad light ahead of Lok Sabha elections.’’

"There is no doubt over the integrity of former PM and how dedicatedly he worked for the nation,’’ said Daljit Singh Kohli another brother of former PM who had joined the BJP during the last Lok sabha elections.