Death by selfie: Indian student falls from cliff in Ireland, dies

By PTI

LONDON: An Indian student died after falling from a cliff in Ireland while clicking a 'selfie', media reports said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately known, is said to be an Indian national studying in Dublin, The Irish Sun reported.

He was visiting the popular tourist attraction, the Cliffs of Moher, on Friday afternoon when the incident happened south of the main viewing areas near the visitor centre.

There were hundreds of people when the man fell to his death.

Cliffs of Moher. (Photo | FB)

Search and rescue officials were mobilised as soon as an alarm was raised. His body was recovered with the help of a helicopter. He was pronounced dead at around 5.35 PM (local time), the report said.

Officials interviewed a number of eyewitnesses and confirmed that, at this stage, they are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

"There is nothing to suggest at this stage that this was anything other than a tragic accident. Initial indications are, having taken statements from a number of people, that the victim was taking a selfie and lost his footing," an official said.

The officials were trying to contact the victim's family in India.

In 2007, a Hungarian man died after he fell to his death at the Cliffs of Moher while taking photos.