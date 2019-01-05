Home Nation

Death by selfie: Indian student falls from cliff in Ireland, dies

The man, whose identity was not immediately known, is said to be an Indian national studying in Dublin, The Irish Sun reported.

Published: 05th January 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Cliffs of Moher. (Photo | FB)

By PTI

LONDON: An Indian student died after falling from a cliff in Ireland while clicking a 'selfie', media reports said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately known, is said to be an Indian national studying in Dublin, The Irish Sun reported.

He was visiting the popular tourist attraction, the Cliffs of Moher, on Friday afternoon when the incident happened south of the main viewing areas near the visitor centre.

There were hundreds of people when the man fell to his death.

Cliffs of Moher. (Photo | FB)

Search and rescue officials were mobilised as soon as an alarm was raised. His body was recovered with the help of a helicopter. He was pronounced dead at around 5.35 PM (local time), the report said.

Officials interviewed a number of eyewitnesses and confirmed that, at this stage, they are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

"There is nothing to suggest at this stage that this was anything other than a tragic accident. Initial indications are, having taken statements from a number of people, that the victim was taking a selfie and lost his footing," an official said.

The officials were trying to contact the victim's family in India.

In 2007, a Hungarian man died after he fell to his death at the Cliffs of Moher while taking photos.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian student death by selfie Ireland

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp