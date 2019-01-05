Home Nation

Devendra Fadnavis claims more than one Maharashtrian would occupy PM's post by 2050

Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that it is necessary to guard Marathi identity along with national identity.

Published: 05th January 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NAGPUR: More than one Maharashtrians would occupy the prime minister's post by 2050, asserted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing the public at the inaugural session of the 16th Jagatik Marathi Sammelan (World Marathi Conference) in Nagpur on Friday, the Chief Minister said, "If anyone has really ruled India, in a real sense, it is Maharashtrians and we have the capability to reach Attock."

In the 18th century, Attock, now in Pakistan, was conquered by Maratha armies.

"I hope by 2050 not only one but more than one Maharashtrians would occupy the prime minister's post by 2050," he added.

Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that it is necessary to guard Marathi identity along with national identity.

