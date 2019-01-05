Home Nation

Govt misused public sector assets to favour select few, alleges Ahmed Patel

The Congress has also been alleging that the government favoured Anil Ambani's firm over HAL in the Rafale aircraft deal.

Published: 05th January 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday accused the Modi government of "squandering" the assets of public sector undertakings such as HAL and ONGC to "favour a select few".

"HAL is borrowing Rs 1000 cr because it can't even pay salaries?" Patel tweeted.

His tweet came after a media report claimed defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, grappling with low finances, has been forced to borrow money to pay salaries to its employees.

READ| Let every Indian ask PM Modi, his ministers questions I asked on Rafale: Rahul Gandhi

"Not just HAL; be it ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation), LIC (Life Insurance Corporation), HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited), GSPC (Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation) or any other PSU this Government has squandered their assets to favour a select few," the senior Congress leader said.

The Congress has also been alleging that the government favoured Anil Ambani's firm over HAL in the Rafale aircraft deal.

The government, as well as Ambani, have rejected all such allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ahmed Patel Congeress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp