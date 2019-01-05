Housing ministry plans more comprehensive Ease of Living Index

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Measuring the Ease of Living Index will not be easy anymore. For, the government is looking to study two set of indices in the second round of the Index, which will rank 115 cities. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sought tenders from consultants to establish a Project Management Unit (PMU) and undertake the exercise.

The consultant, it's learnt, will also help the Ministry in setting up a Mission Data Hub, which will help the cities build capacity to create a culture of evidence-based planning, reliable data generation and use. The Ease of Living Index was done first in 2018 and 111 cities were studied.

This time the ministry is coming out with two sets of indices, which will serve as a "guiding framework" for Indian cities to improve their ease of living and municipal performance. The new indicators will be based on the analytical framework that will capture the efficiency using the input and outcome frameworks of two indexes - ease of living (outcome) and service performance.

The Mission Data Hub is designed to operate as a central strategy, technical and implementation hub, that will formulate a central strategy (encompassing these various strands) and provide the required technical assistance and work with cities, build capacity to create a culture of evidence-based planning, reliable data generation and use.

The MDH would comprise relevant experts in urban governance and data management, legal frameworks, data science, data analytics, communications and other relevant fields. The MDH will work with a network of designated smart cities plus million plus cities, to begin with and present a roadmap for other cities to plug-in.

Sources said that the consultants will compute Ease of Living Index and Municipal Performance Index based on city data, on a set of indicators that measure outcomes and inputs, and operationalise and evolve the Missions Data Strategy and strengthening capacities of city governments.

The consultant will also develop and evolve a bouquet of indicators to be monitored over a period of time, to measure governance of cities and assessing outcomes for citizens, besides design, and implement the first round of City Data Challenge built around the Mission Data Strategy.