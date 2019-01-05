Home Nation

CBI conducts raids across 12 locations in UP, Delhi over illegal mining

The searches were spread across multiple districts including Jalaun, Hamirpur, Lucknow and also in the national capital.

Published: 05th January 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 03:14 PM

CBI_Headquarters

Image of CBI Headquarters for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been carrying out raids across around a dozen locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi since Saturday early morning. The raids are being conducted in connection with illegal sand mining case, said a sources.

Besides conducting searches at  Kanpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur , Lucknow and Delhi, the premier investigating agency has also carried out raids at the residence of senior IAS officers including B Chandrakala of 2008 batch.

It may be recalled that  B Chandrakala is the same officer who as DM Bulandshahr had given a dressing down to local contractors and officers of PWD department in full public view over poor quality material being used to construct the roads in the district. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media
extensively.

Apart from Bulandhshahr, Chandrakala had held the post of district magistrate of Hamirpur, Mathura, Bijnor and Meerut districts. A native of Kareempur in Telangana, Lucknow and Delhi residences of the IAS officer were raided by the CBI. In fact, B Chandrakala is allegedly accused of favouring those indulging in illegal sand mining while being the DM of Hamirpur.

The agency had been probing into the case of illegal mining in the state since 2015 on the directives of Allahabad High Court.

