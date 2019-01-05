CBI conducts raids across 12 locations in UP, Delhi over illegal mining

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been carrying out raids across around a dozen locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi since Saturday early morning. The raids are being conducted in connection with illegal sand mining case, said a sources.

Besides conducting searches at Kanpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur , Lucknow and Delhi, the premier investigating agency has also carried out raids at the residence of senior IAS officers including B Chandrakala of 2008 batch.

It may be recalled that B Chandrakala is the same officer who as DM Bulandshahr had given a dressing down to local contractors and officers of PWD department in full public view over poor quality material being used to construct the roads in the district. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media

extensively.

Apart from Bulandhshahr, Chandrakala had held the post of district magistrate of Hamirpur, Mathura, Bijnor and Meerut districts. A native of Kareempur in Telangana, Lucknow and Delhi residences of the IAS officer were raided by the CBI. In fact, B Chandrakala is allegedly accused of favouring those indulging in illegal sand mining while being the DM of Hamirpur.

The agency had been probing into the case of illegal mining in the state since 2015 on the directives of Allahabad High Court.