Home Nation

India needs more women in science to improve research quality: Narayana Murthy

Murthy believes that India has realised the importance of creating an environment where the researchers can indeed contribute to the global betterment and produce world-class work.

Published: 05th January 2019 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

NR Narayana Murthy (Reuters)

NR Narayana Murthy (Reuters)

By PTI

BENGALURU: India needs to create an environment conducive for qualified, bright women researchers to continue their pursuit in the field of science to improve the quality of research in the country, Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said here.

A recent report released by the firm Clarivate Analytics shows that only 10 Indians figure among the world's top 4,000 highly-cited researchers (HCR), with only one woman from India featuring in the list topped by the US.

Asked if more women researchers can help improve the quality of research in India, the renowned IT industrialist said, "absolutely, no doubt about it..."

"Whenever I have gone for a convocation address in any university or IITs or lots of institutions in the country, I find the percentage of gold medals that are won by women is generally much higher than by men," Murthy told PTI.

"Therefore, we have to create an environment where it is easy for our women researchers to continue their pursuit even after they get married, even after they have children...," he said.

However, Murthy noted that it was a social issue and not so much the problem of the research institutes.

"In our society, we have to create mechanisms whereby qualified, bright women researchers have no hindrance at all to continue their research focus," Murthy said.

"And it does help (in improving the quality of research) as 50 per cent population (in the country) is women and their performance is no less than men at the undergraduate and perhaps at the Masters level," he said ahead of the Infosys Prize ceremony here on Saturday.

The Infosys Prize is an annual award given to scientists, researchers, engineers and social scientists by the Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) and ranks among the highest monetary awards in India to recognise research.

This year, six eminent professors have been awarded the prize across different categories of science and research. The annual award includes a pure gold medal, a citation, and a prize purse worth USD 100,000 (or its equivalent in Indian rupees).

Murthy believes that India has realised the importance of creating an environment where the researchers can indeed contribute to the global betterment and produce world-class work.

"We are still obviously in the early stages, and I'm positive that as we move forward the number of Indians in the top 4000 scientists will indeed increase rapidly. And I have no doubt that Infosys Science Prize will provide an impetus to this effort," he said.

He said many Infosys Prize winners had gone on to win international awards in research considered at par with the Nobel Prize.

Asked about the challenges faced by Research and Science in the country, he noted that the research institutes should adopt a more multidisciplinary approach and provide for more interactions of researchers with those outside the country.

He noted that funding may not really be the hurdle in improving the quality of research and that he was very hopeful and excited about the things to come in the field of research and science in the near future.

This point in time, the UPA government and the current NDA govt, both have taken a lot of interest in improving the quality of higher education. UPA tripled the allocation of funds for higher education, the current government has continued it, so I don't know if funding is the issue, Murthy said.

He said youngsters needed to spend more time with international researchers and they should participate in conferences outside India.

I think our aim for world-class work, aim for the best research work has to be improved first by being more open-minded to compare our work to what is happening outside India, second by providing greater chances for our youngsters to interact with world-class researchers and third by adopting a multidisciplinary research approach, he said.

If we do some of these things I am sure we can improve the quality of research, Murthy added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narayana Murthy Infosys co-founder women researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp