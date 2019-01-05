Home Nation

J&K: Encounter ensues between militants, security forces amidst snowfall in Pulwama

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Aripal village of the south Kashmir district this morning.

Published: 05th January 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Jammu and Kashmir police officers for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Aripal village of the south Kashmir district this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at the search party, who retaliated.

The gunfight was on, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

TAGS
Pulwama encounter Jammu and Kashmir

