Lok Sabha polls: Will enter fray all alone in UP, says Congress after SP-BSP snub

By Online Desk

A day after SP and BSP agreed to enter into a mahagathbandhan or 'grand alliance' in Uttar Pradesh to take on the BJP in the 2019 general elections without taking Congress into their fold, a senior leader from the grand old party said they are ready to go it alone in the state, according to a report.

Congress Rajya Sabha member PL Punia on Saturday said his party is preparing to contest alone.

"A coalition is not important... Our workers are ready... We have not spoken to anyone about an alliance," he said.

Earlier on the day, the SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati agreed to an alliance ahead for the Lok Sabha elections, an SP leader said.

A formal announcement on the 'gathbandhan' between the two key parties in Uttar Pradesh is likely later this month, SP's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

He said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati had given their in-principle approval for an alliance after a series of meetings.

The two leaders also met on Friday, he said.