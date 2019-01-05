Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls: Will enter fray all alone in UP, says Congress after SP-BSP snub

Earlier on the day, the SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati agreed to an alliance ahead for the Lok Sabha elections, an SP leader said.

Published: 05th January 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav with BSP chief Mayawati. (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

A day after SP and BSP agreed to enter into a mahagathbandhan or 'grand alliance' in Uttar Pradesh to take on the BJP in the 2019 general elections without taking Congress into their fold, a senior leader from the grand old party said they are ready to go it alone in the state, according to a report.

Congress Rajya Sabha member PL Punia on Saturday said his party is preparing to contest alone. 

"A coalition is not important... Our workers are ready... We have not spoken to anyone about an alliance," he said. 

Earlier on the day, the SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati agreed to an alliance ahead for the Lok Sabha elections, an SP leader said.

A formal announcement on the 'gathbandhan' between the two key parties in Uttar Pradesh is likely later this month, SP's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

He said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati had given their in-principle approval for an alliance after a series of meetings.

The two leaders also met on Friday, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SP-BSP Lok Sabha polls general elections grand alliance Akhilesh-Maywati Mahagathbandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp