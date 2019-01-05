Maharashtra: 7-year-old boy gets crushed in lift shaft

By PTI

PALGHAR: A seven-year-old boy died after getting trapped between a lift and its shaft in Palghar district of Maharashtra Saturday.

The horrific accident took place at Sativali in Vasai tehsil, said Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Kumar Katkar.

Around 11 am, Hanskumar Gaund (7) and some other children took the lift in the building where he lived, Katkar said.

While getting out on the first floor, Hanskumar's leg got stuck in the gap between the lift and the shaft, he said.

The boy cried out, but the lift restarted and he was dragged along and his head got crushed, the police officer said.

A case of accident has been registered at Valiv police station in the district.