Home Nation

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav move closer to finalise seat arithmetic for Lok Sabha polls: Sources 

Though there was no official word from both the parties, the sources claimed that two Uttar Pradesh-based political outfits will contest 37 Lok Sabha seats each.

Published: 05th January 2019 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav with BSP chief Mayawati. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav Friday moved closer to finalise the seat-sharing formula ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year.

Sources in the Samajwadi Party (SP) said Yadav met Mayawati here to discuss the final nitty-gritties of the proposed alliance.

Though there was no official word from both the parties, the sources claimed that two Uttar Pradesh-based political outfits will contest 37 Lok Sabha seats each.

The northern state has 80 Lok Sabha seats.

They added the remaining seats would be left for the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal and other smaller parties.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samajwadi Party-BSP alliance Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha polls 2019 Akhilesh Yadav Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp