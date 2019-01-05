Home Nation

Militants using new routes to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir? 

Security and intelligence agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have a new worry — that terrorists could be using a new route for infiltration. 

Published: 05th January 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Security and intelligence agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have a new worry — that terrorists could be using a new route for infiltration. This suspicion has arisen in the wake of developments over the last few months and has firmed up after the state police chief recently revealed that the number of terrorists still active in the state remains quite high despite a large number of militants being killed in 2018 and the usual infiltration routes being out of bounds either due to heavy snow or because of strict vigilance.

At his annual Press conference, DGP Dilbagh Singh said, “there are still about 300 active militants present in the state”. Last year, 257 terrorists were gunned down by security forces in the state, which is the highest in the last 10 years. Intelligence sources said the number of new recruits in 2018 was 182. 

The Army claims to have brought down infiltration at the Line of Control while the infiltration routes north of Pir Panjal and those in Poonch and Rajouri have been snow-bound for last three months. Yet, the presence of so many terrorists indicates they have been sneaking in through areas that have remained out of the security agencies’ radar.

Intelligence sources have reported that Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists have been seen concentrating in the Ranbir Singh Pura and the Ramgarh sectors in Jammu.

DGP Singh had, during his Press conference, said, “We are trying to further strengthen border security as well as the security in the hinterland while the counter-insurgency operation will continue.”

Jammu Kashmir Militancy Line of Control Kashmir terrorism

