National Investigation Agency nabs ‘ISIS arms supplier’ in Meerut

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an alleged arms supplier and terror suspect from a farm house in Kithore town near Meerut late on Thursday night.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an alleged arms supplier and terror suspect from a farmhouse in Kithore town near Meerut late on Thursday night. The NIA claimed that Naeem,21, was wanted in connection with the ongoing probe into the new ISIS-inspired module ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam’ charged with supplying arms to terror suspects. 

According to sources, Naeem, a native of Radhna village, had been involved in supplying weapons to the terror suspects who had been allegedly planning to strike at vital installations, VVIPs and offices of socio-political organisations in Delhi and NCR. Naeem had been absconding since the NIA crackdown on December 26. He had even released a video claiming innocence. He had also claimed that he had full faith in the government and had admitted that Shaqib, a terror suspect in NIA’s custody, was an acquaintance but he had no links with terror modules.

The NIA and UP ATS, had on December 26 rounded up 10 terror suspects associated with ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam’  in simultaneous raids at 17 locations - six in east Delhi’s Jafarabad area, six in Amroha, two each in Lucknow and Hapur and one in Meerut.

However, post December 26 operation, NIA followed it up with further raids in Amroha since Tuesday in search of more suspects and to join the remaining dots of the terror network in western UP. The probe agencies are studying the modus operandi of manufacture of rocket launchers.

