No decision on banning Manmohan Singh biopic in Punjab

National Award winning actor Anupam Kher plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film. 

Anupam Kher, Accidental Prime Minister

Anupam Kher as Dr. Manmohan Singh. (Image Courtesy Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The trailer of the controversial movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, based on former PM Manmohan Singh, is being shown at all cinema halls and multiplexes in Punjab. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had said the film was a political stunt ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. There was speculation that the film might be banned in the state. However, till date the government has taken no decision on banning the biopic in the state. 

“The trailer is being shown before the start of a film which are currently being screened and then during the interval. It is like the promos of other upcoming movies which we show,” a manager at a multiplex said.   “We are not demanding a ban but we appealing to the people of the state, during public interactions, to shun the film. The movie is a slur on the incredible Prime Minister who should be applauded for his work,” Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar said. 

National Award winning actor Anupam Kher plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film. 
Manmohan Singh’s brother Surjit Singh Kohli, who lives in Amritsar, said, “The world knows Singh’s acumen and his ability as he served the country for 10 years. How could anyone malign his image, this is unacceptable.” 

“There is no doubt about the integrity of the former PM and how dedicatedly he worked for the nation,” said Daljit Singh Kohli, brother of former PM who had joined the BJP during the last Lok Sabha elections.

In the spotlight
*The Accidental Prime Minister is slated to release on January 11 
* Anupam Kher essays the character of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

