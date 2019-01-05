Pakistan shells border posts, villages for fourth consecutive day

By PTI

POONCH: Pakistan army fired mortar shells at forward posts and civilians areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday, in violation of the ceasefire for the four consecutive days, officials said.

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 was the highest at over 1,600.

Pakistani army also fired mortar bombs at forward posts and civilian areas in Poonch sector Friday, they said.

They targeted Mankote, Khadi Karmara, Gulpur areas without any causality or injury to anyone.

The firing and shelling from continued till late night, they said.

Indian troops guarding the border retaliated strongly, they said.

Pakistani troops shelled forward posts and civilian areas in Poonch the previous three days as well.

Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquility, Pakistani forces have launched unprovoked attacks along the LoC and the IB, they said.