Fight for kin of 1984 victims not over: HS Phoolka

NEW DELHI: A day after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), senior advocate HS Phoolka on Friday said that the fight for justice for the families of 1984 riot victims was not yet over.“After sending Sajjan Kumar to prison, the fight now will be to send other accused, such as Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath, to jail,” he said. Tytler and the Madhya Pradesh chief minister are accused of fanning communal tensions during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Last month, Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court for his involvement in the riots.

Looking back at his political career over the past five years, the advocate said that his decision to quit the position of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly was the right one. “Today, I realize that the decision to give up the post of LoP was the right one,” he said. The bar council had told Phoolka that he could not continue fighting the riots cases while he was the LoP, as the position was equivalent to that of a Cabinet minister.

Phoolka called on the youth of the country to start another Anna Hazare-like movement. “In 2012, the decision taken to convert this social movement into a political party was wrong. The movement should have continued. It acted parallel to the government and questioned it in an unbiased fashion. When there could be one movement, another one can start with the determination of the people,” he said.

Speaking of Hazare, he said that the social activists who joined him and later the AAP were different now. “Such like-minded people, who have the determination to change the country, should come together and form a front like the Anna movement,” he said.

Phoolka also called for depoliticizing of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

“The SGPC is in the grip of one political party. It is a religious body and should remain that. Also, the SGPC wields great influence in Punjab.

They should call for the youth to stay away from drugs,” he said, and added that it was a matter of shame that he had to run an anti-drugs campaign during the SGPC elections.The senior advocate said that he would form an organization to fight the drug menace and improve healthcare in Punjab within the next six months.