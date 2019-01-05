Home Nation

SEBI action against BJP minister spells trouble ahead of PM Modi's Solapur visit

SEBI also banned the company from the securities market for at least four years. 

Published: 05th January 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts and mutual fund folios of Solapur-based Lokmangal Agro Industries, a firm linked to Maharashtra minister Subhash Deshmukh, to recover dues of around Rs 74.82 crore. 

The action, which has come ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Solapur visit next week, has created trouble for the minister and the saffron party, as the BJP was planning to blow its poll bugle from the textile town. 
In May last year, SEBI had directed the firm and its seven directors to refund Rs 74.82 crore which they had illegally raised from investors, along with an interest of 15 per cent per annum.

SEBI also banned the company from the securities market for at least four years. Friday’s action was necessitated due to non-compliance of the orders.Accounts of Smita Subhash Deshmukh, Vaijnath Nagappa Lature, Audumber Sandipan Deshmukh, Shahaji Gulchand Pawar, Gurrana Apparao Teli, Mahesh Satishchandra Deshmukh and Parag Suresh Patil were frozen on Friday.

“No debit shall be made in their accounts until further orders,” SEBI said in its order.This is likely to spell fresh trouble for Deshmukh, who has been facing flak from the Opposition, ever since his taking over as the Cooperatives Minister. 

On agenda
During his Solapur visit, Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stones for two major highway projects

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SEBI Lokmangal Agro Industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp