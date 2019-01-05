Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Separatists ask youth not to get influenced by IS

Hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, addressed the gathering on the phone as he is under house arrest in Hyderpora.

Published: 05th January 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (AP)

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: After the recent admission by the state police chief that efforts are on to radicalise youth and last week’s storming of the grand mosque by the Islamic State (IS) inspired youth, separatist leaders on Friday asked Kashmiri youth not to get swayed by the IS ideology.

Separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik and other prominent leaders addressed people during the Friday congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

Hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, addressed the gathering on the phone as he is under house arrest in Hyderpora. All the three top separatist leaders — Geelani, Mirwaiz and Malik —called on the Kashmiri youth not to get swayed by IS ideology.

“People should remain cautious and not allow any attempt aimed at giving the Kashmir struggle a global colour by linking it with some global agenda, a move that suits New Delhi by all means,” they said.
Urging the youth not to get carried away by emotion, Mirwaiz said, “We know youth have strong sentiments towards Kashmir and they want to be heard.

We are ready to listen... I appeal to them to visit us with suggestions on how to carry forward this struggle.”JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik also appealed to the youth not to get swayed by IS-ideology, which is being internationally condemned.

TAGS
IS ideology Islamic state Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

