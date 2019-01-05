Home Nation

Will bomb those insecure in India: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Vikram Saini from Khatauli assembly segment in Muzaffarnagar district kicked up a storm on Friday, threatening to bomb those who talked of feeling insecure in the country. 

Published: 05th January 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: BJP MLA Vikram Saini from Khatauli assembly segment in Muzaffarnagar district kicked up a storm on Friday, threatening to bomb those who talked of feeling insecure in the country. 
“In my personal opinion, those who say they feel unsafe and threatened in India are anti-nationals and they do not deserve to be here anymore.

They should be bombed,” asserted Saini. He went on to say: “Give me the concerned ministry and I will bomb all such people. Not a single such person will be spared.”  Saini was expressing his opinion while laying the foundation stone of a flag post in Muzaffarnagar. Widespread condemnation of the statement soon had Saini on the defensive. He said, he said he had used a prevalent local tongue to express his thoughts. “I don’t think I have said anything wrong,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp