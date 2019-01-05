Will bomb those insecure in India: BJP MLA

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: BJP MLA Vikram Saini from Khatauli assembly segment in Muzaffarnagar district kicked up a storm on Friday, threatening to bomb those who talked of feeling insecure in the country.

“In my personal opinion, those who say they feel unsafe and threatened in India are anti-nationals and they do not deserve to be here anymore.

They should be bombed,” asserted Saini. He went on to say: “Give me the concerned ministry and I will bomb all such people. Not a single such person will be spared.” Saini was expressing his opinion while laying the foundation stone of a flag post in Muzaffarnagar. Widespread condemnation of the statement soon had Saini on the defensive. He said, he said he had used a prevalent local tongue to express his thoughts. “I don’t think I have said anything wrong,” he added.