Another tragedy: Bodies of two found at Meghalaya coal quarry

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As the rescuers are working hard to drain out water from a 380-ft deep and flooded illegal rat-hole coalmine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district where at least 15 people have remained trapped since December 13 and are feared dead, the bodies of two persons were retrieved from a coal quarry in the same district on Sunday.



Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger, said the incident had come to light after one Phillip Bareh of Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills had filed a report with the police stating that his nephew Elad Bareh, 26, was missing from his home since January 4.



“Search was conducted and today (Sunday), the police found his body in front of a coal quarry which is a side cutting quarry at Mooknor, Jalyiah village. When they checked inside the cutting, the body of another person was found. The deceased was identified as Manoj Basumatary. It is suspected that boulders hit them while they tried to extract coal from the said side cutting,” Nongtnger said.



He also said that the inquest was conducted and the bodies were forwarded for autopsy.



“The matter is under enquiry and effort is on to find out the owner of the quarry,” he added.



Meanwhile, the rescuers on Sunday pumped out 12.15 lakh litres of water from two shafts at the site of December 13 incident. Following the effort, the level of water had gone down by four feet but due to seepage, it soon went up by two feet.