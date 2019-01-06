Asaduddin Owaisi says he introduced three private member bills in Parliament

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has stated that he introduced three private member bills in Parliament on mob violence, justice for Seemanchal and reducing the age to contest elections.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP, however, did not specify when he introduced these bills.

"Being a member of the country's largest panchayat (Lok Sabha), it is not only my job to raise questions. It is also to provide constructive solutions. I'd proposed 3 Bills in Parliament: on Mob Violence, justice for Seemanchal & reducing the age for contesting elections," he tweeted.

Owaisi was demanding setting up Seemanchal Region Development Council to end the backwardness in the said region in Bihar.

He introduced a bill to reduce the age to 18 from the existing 25 to contest in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.