Home Nation

Bengal BJP chief does U-turn, says remarks on Mamata's PM prospects were made in jest

The Congress, however, said the statement was "sort of an admission" from the state BJP chief, who probably knew that the chances of the saffron party returning to power in 2019 were slim.

Published: 06th January 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In a U-turn, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Sunday said his remark on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's prime ministerial prospects was made in jest, even as the opposition claimed that the statement reflected a "tacit understanding" between the TMC and the saffron party.

Extending his birthday wishes to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, Ghosh Saturday said Banerjee "needs to remain fit" because she was currently the only one who had the chance of becoming the first Bengali prime minister.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also claimed that the chief minister was ahead in the race among Bengalis.  "On Saturday, when reporters asked me whether I would like to make any comment on Mamata Banerjee, I just extended my best wishes to her. Whatever I said about her prime ministership was just a joke. I was joking as it was her birthday," Ghosh told PTI.

The Congress, however, said the statement was "sort of an admission" from the state BJP chief, who probably knew that the chances of the saffron party returning to power at the Centre after this year's general election were "slim".

"The statement reflects two things -- a covert understanding between the BJP and the TMC, and that attempts to forge federal fronts are ploys to divide the opposition," senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Abdul Mannan told PTI.

Ghosh's remark showed that he was certain that the BJP would not come back to power, he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leadership said the "tacit understanding between the TMC and the BJP is now out in the open".

"We have been saying this for a long time that the TMC and the BJP are playing a fixed political match in the state. Now the state BJP president himself has given a proof of it with his remarks," CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said.

In his defence, Ghosh said his remark should not be taken "seriously". "Anyone with a bit of political sense can very well say that Mamata Banerjee can never become the prime minister with the number of Lok Sabha seats she has," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Dilip Ghosh West Bengal BJP Bengali Prime Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp