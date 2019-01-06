Corruption scandal rocks Yogi Adityanath cabinet: Three secretaries of UP ministers sent to jail for bribery

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: On the basis of the findings of Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by CM Yogi Adityanath, the personal secretaries of three UP ministers were sent to jail on late Saturday night after they were booked for corruption and bribery.

The action taken against them was based on the CCTV footage evidence where the personnel are seen seeking bribe in lieu of certain favours during a sting operation conducted by a Hindi news channel in December 2016.

After the expose, three FIRs were lodged against three personal secretaries -- OP Kashyap, Ram Naresh Tripathi and Santosh Awasthi at the Hazratganj police station on the night of December 27. While OP Kashyap was personal secretary of UP cabinet minister OP Rajbhar, Ram Naresh Triapthi was attached to Archana Pandey, the mining minister in Yogi cabinet and Santosh Awasthi was the personal secretary of deputy minister for education Sandeep Singh who is the grandson of former CM and current Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh.

Confirming the action, ADG, Lucknow zone, Rajeev Krishna, who was heading the SIT, claimed that all the three --Kashyap, Triapthi and Awasthi -- were booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act. “They were sent to jail after the charges against them were found to be true in our probe,” said the ADG.

Besides ADG Krishna, the SIT comprised of IG, Special Task Force (STF) and a senior vigilance officer. Even special secretary, information technology, Rakesh Verma, also assisted the SIT in the probe.

However, the FIRs were lodged against the three on the basis of the complaint given by deputy secretary of the secretariat administration, Pancham Ram.

In the aftermath of the sting operation, the CM had issued directives to the secretariat administration department to probe all cases in which complaints of illegal activities by the secretariat staff had been received. “The CM has said that the state government would follow zero-tolerance policy against corruption and work with transparency. Strict action will be taken on complaints regarding corruption by government officers,” an official spokesman said.